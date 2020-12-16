WomenNOW RESET

ahora: 16/12/2020 17:19:52
start: 16/12/2020 16:30:00

Live

 

16:30hGMT+1

En directo

16:30h GMT+1

Ver

Acto inaugural #SantanderWONReset

17:00h GMT+1

Ver

Sesión inaugural (EN)

La feminista más famosa del mundo

Gloria Steinem

La feminista más famosa del mundo

Por Lourdes Garzón

Directora de WomenNOW y Mujerhoy

17:30h GMT+1

Ver

Ponencia (EN)

Mujeres y poder

Mary Beard

Profesora de Clásicas en la Universidad de Cambridge

17:55h GMT+1

Ver

Entrevista (EN)

¿Quién alimenta el mundo?

Vandana Shiva

Premio Nobel Alternativo por su lucha para cambiar las prácticas y paradigmas de la agricultura; física, filosofa y escritora

Por Kavita Parmar

Fundadora y directora en The IOU Project

18:20h GMT+1

Ver

Entrevista

Mira y verás

Isabel Coixet

Cineasta

Por María Eizaguirre

Periodista y editora del Canal 24 horas

18:45h GMT+1

Ver

Coloquio

Y las jóvenes... ¿qué opinan?

Brisa Fenoy

Cantante, activista, modelo y diseñadora

Ana Peleteiro

Campeona de Europa en triple salto en pista cubierta y Premio Princesa de Asturias S.A.R. Doña Letizia

Por David López Canales

Periodista

19:30h GMT+1

Ver

Fin de la primera jornada #SantanderWONReset. El programa continúa el 17 de diciembre

 

 

