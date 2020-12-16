Live
16:30hGMT+1
16:30h GMT+1
Ver
Acto inaugural #SantanderWONReset
17:00h GMT+1
Ver
Sesión inaugural (EN)
La feminista más famosa del mundo
17:30h GMT+1
Ver
Ponencia (EN)
Mujeres y poder
17:55h GMT+1
Ver
Entrevista (EN)
¿Quién alimenta el mundo?
18:20h GMT+1
Ver
Entrevista
Mira y verás
18:45h GMT+1
Ver
Coloquio
Y las jóvenes... ¿qué opinan?
19:30h GMT+1
Ver
Fin de la primera jornada #SantanderWONReset. El programa continúa el 17 de diciembre
